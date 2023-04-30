Youth of Uzbekistan also involved in referendum on Constitution - local resident

URGENCH, Uzbekistan, April 30. The youth of Uzbekistan does not stand aside from the referendum on the Constitution, a resident of the city of Urgench Miyasar Allaberganova told Azerbaijani reporters, Trend reports from the scene.

"Not staying aside from what is happening in our country, today I came to cast my vote in the referendum. I am glad that a separate amendment to the Constitution concerns young people. Our state pays great attention to young people and gives us confidence. I will personally try to justify this trust, to be a loyal citizen of my country," she said.

A referendum on the Constitution is being held in Uzbekistan on April 30.

Amendments to the Constitution are aimed at strengthening the functions of Parliament to appoint the heads of supervisory and law enforcement agencies, while part of the powers of the president is transferred to the supreme legislative body. In addition, it is proposed to increase the term of the presidency from 5 to 7 years.

Judges of the Constitutional Court are proposed to be elected for a ten-year term. The Constitutional Court elects for a five-year term from among its members the Chairman of the Constitutional Court and his deputy.

A large package of amendments to the Basic Law is aimed at further liberalizing the country's economy.