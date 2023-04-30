Uzbekistanis coming to referendum with their families (PHOTO)

URGENCH, Uzbekistan, April 30. Every citizen must come to the referendum and express his opinion, a resident of Urgench Nargiza Atabayeva told Trend.

"Today we vote for the first time. I came to the referendum with my son. This event is very important for all Uzbeks. We appreciate everything that our state does for its people," she said.

A referendum on the Constitution is underway in Uzbekistan on April 30.

Amendments to the Constitution are aimed at strengthening the functions of Parliament to appoint the heads of supervisory and law enforcement agencies, while part of the powers of the president is transferred to the supreme legislative body. In addition, it is proposed to increase the term of the presidency from 5 to 7 years.

Judges of the Constitutional Court are proposed to be elected for a ten-year term. The Constitutional Court elects for a five-year term from among its members the Chairman of the Constitutional Court and his deputy.

A large package of amendments to the Basic Law is aimed at further liberalizing the country's economy.