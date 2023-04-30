Uzbekistan’s gov’t doing everything for benefit of people - Urgench resident

URGENCH, Uzbekistan, April 30. The government of Uzbekistan is doing everything for the benefit of the people, a resident of Urgench Alisher Abirajabov told Azerbaijani journalists, Trend reports from the scene.

"Today we are participating in a very important political process for our country. The government of Uzbekistan is increasing its attention to social reforms. All changes are taking place in the interests of people and for the sake of our bright future. My family and I also did not stand aside and came to cast our vote," he said.

A referendum on the Constitution is underway in Uzbekistan on April 30.

Amendments to the Constitution are aimed at strengthening the functions of Parliament to appoint the heads of supervisory and law enforcement agencies, while part of the powers of the president is transferred to the supreme legislative body. In addition, it is proposed to increase the term of the presidency from 5 to 7 years.

Judges of the Constitutional Court are proposed to be elected for a ten-year term. The Constitutional Court elects for a five-year term from among its members the Chairman of the Constitutional Court and his deputy.

A large package of amendments to the Basic Law is aimed at further liberalizing the country's economy.