UK and Uzbekistan cooperate closely in field of education - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Education is an important area of cooperation between the UK and Uzbekistan, UK ambassador to Uzbekistan Tim Torlot told Trend.

According to the ambassador, the UK is actively involved in ensuring access to quality education for Uzbek children.

"The UK is a contributor to the Partnership Compact for Education Reform through the Global Partnership for Education fund, aimed at supporting the government to enable equitable access to transformative quality education," he said.

Torlot pointed out that for several years there has been a tendency among the UK's educational institutions to expand their presence in Uzbekistan, who are seeing ties with the institutions of the Central Asian country.

Meanwhile, the ambassador pointed out the Westminster International University, which has been functioning in Tashkent.

"Westminster International University in Tashkent has been operating successfully for more than twenty years, but the number of British universities who have established partnerships with Uzbek educational institutions is growing all the time," Torlot said.

Westminster International University in Tashkent (WIUT), it was established in 2002, in collaboration with the Uzbek President's "UMID" Foundation. The university provides education in the following areas: economy, journalism, politics, natural scenes, social sciences, etc.

Back in 2020, the university switched to a new education system, by opening three special schools, which are containing academic departments with subject areas, as well as offering doctoral programs.