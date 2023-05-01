New Constitution of Uzbekistan comes into effect

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The law "On the Constitution of Uzbekistan", adopted following the referendum held on April 30, came into effect on May 1, the press service of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the country said, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

The CEC adopted a resolution on May 1, 2023, according to which the law came into force on May 1, 2023.

The referendum on the Constitution of Uzbekistan in the new edition was held on April 30. Voter turnout stood at 84.50%. Around 90.20% (15.04 million) voted for the adoption of the new Constitution, 9.35% (1.55 million citizens) voted against.