President of Uzbekistan, Chancellor of Germany discuss possibilities of expanding multifaceted relations

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev began his visit to Germany with talks with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Trend reports citing UzDaily.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mirziyoyev sincerely thanked the German Chancellor for the warm welcome.

It was emphasized that Uzbekistan sees Germany as a reliable and strategic partner, countries are connected by deep historical roots. In recent years, Uzbek-German relations have been developing dynamically in all areas.

A twofold increase in mutual trade and the number of joint projects was noted with satisfaction. The volume of German investments in the economy of Uzbekistan reached US$5.5 billion, of which US$4 billion were attracted over the past few years.

A high assessment was given to the joint business forum held during the visit, as a result of which agreements were reached on the implementation of new trade, investment and technological projects worth US$9 billion.

We are talking about cooperation in the field of "green" energy, mining, chemical, pharmaceutical industries, modernization of transport infrastructure, digitalization of agriculture, innovation and other priority areas.

In order to support the projects of German companies in Uzbekistan, an agreement was reached on a full-scale partnership with KfW Bank, Deutsche Bank and the German Society for International Cooperation.

The readiness of the Government of Germany to further support Uzbekistan’s accession to the WTO and the soonest signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the European Union was expressed.

The importance of continuing the political dialogue was emphasized. The parties welcomed the signing during the visit of the Intergovernmental Declaration on deepening multifaceted cooperation

Olaf Scholz supported the new regional policy of Uzbekistan to create an atmosphere of friendship and mutual trust in Central Asia, deepening integration in the region.

An agreement was reached to launch a dialogue platform in the Germany-Central Asia format.

Issues of ensuring regional security were discussed, including in the context of the situation in Afghanistan.

The need to continue humanitarian projects was confirmed, including through the capabilities of the logistics hub and the Educational Center for Afghan youth in the city of Termez.

Particular attention was paid to the development of transport and logistics. The parties agreed to develop the Trans-Caspian Corridor, which will create an effective route connecting the region of Central Asia with Europe.

The rich cultural and humanitarian agenda was noted with satisfaction. The German side highly appreciated the unique exhibition of the cultural heritage of Uzbekistan that is opening these days in the city of Berlin.

The parties welcomed the growing interest in the study of the German language in Uzbekistan. An agreement was reached on the technical assistance of the Government of Germany to the expansion of the study of the German language in the regions of the country.

In general, during the visit, 16 intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents were signed in the fields of economy, trade, finance, education, science and innovation.

At the end of the meeting, Mirziyoyev invited Scholz to visit Uzbekistan.