Uzbekistan, China to deploy over 6GW of renewables in near future, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Uzbekistan and China have agreed on joint development of more than 6GW of new renewable energy sources and new transmission lines and substations worth more than $6 billion, Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, Uzbek Energy Minister, said, Trend reports.

As the minister noted, it is important to acknowledge China's impressive achievements in the energy sector, and, in this regard, Uzbekistan is highly interested in learning from that experience and is eager to expand cooperation in this field.

"Previously, Chinese companies mainly participated in projects in Uzbekistan as contractors or subcontractors, with a greater focus on the resource sector. However, we have now established agreements with leading Chinese companies to jointly implement projects based on the principles of public-private partnership. These projects involve the construction of solar and wind power plants, entirely Chinese-funded. We are making progress on several projects, and some of them are expected to begin producing energy by the end of this year. The president was present for the launch of these projects," Mirzamakhmudov added.

He pointed out that some leading Chinese companies as Energy China, China Poly Group Corp. together with China Power Investment Corporation; Universal Energy for wind generation; and China National Chemical Engineering & Construction Corporation Seven (CC7) are interested in renewables development in Uzbekistan.