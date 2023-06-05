IMF managing director to visit Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to visit Uzbekistan.

As Trend learned from the source in the Uzbek Government, the visit will take place on June 6.

Earlier today, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan has held a meeting with the newly appointed Head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission for Uzbekistan, Yassir Abdih.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current macroeconomic situation in the country, monetary policy measures, the process of transformation and privatization of state enterprises and banks, as well as ways to reduce inflationary expectations.

Both parties expressed their readiness for collaboration in the areas of macroeconomic modeling, enhancement of monetary policy instruments, and currency regulation in the country.