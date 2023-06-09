Israel eyes to open its expertise office on agriculture and water management in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation (MASHAV) intends to open an expertise office on agriculture and water management in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at the meeting between Shavkat Khamraev, Minister of Water Resources of Uzbekistan, who is on a visit to Tel Aviv, and Avi Dichter, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Israel.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development of modern water management, as well as promising areas of cooperation and the study of best practices in Israel. Agreements have been reached on targeted cooperation between experts from the two countries.

Uzbek delegation has also got acquainted with the work of Israeli organizations and enterprises engaged in the field of water resources management and regulation of the water sector. In particular, a meeting was held at the State Water Supply and Sewerage Administration of Israel. The Uzbek side also visited the Shafdan wastewater treatment plant operated by Israel's Mekorot national company.

A number of companies have presented their practices on the treatment, storage and distribution of treated wastewater between the main groups of water consumers, the development and implementation of water-saving technologies, innovative solutions in the field of irrigation.