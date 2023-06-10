WB's portfolio in Uzbekistan exceeds over $11bln - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Uzbekistan is one of the largest beneficiaries of the World Bank with the project portfolio tripling and currently exceeding $11 billion, Antonella Bassani, WB Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the meeting with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During the meeting, they discussed further deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperation between Uzbekistan and the World Bank Group in effectively advancing the program of socio-economic reforms in Uzbekistan.

Bassani also noted that Preparation of the Country Climate Change and Development Report is nearing completion. With the Bank's participation, the "Country Platform" has been launched as an effective mechanism to coordinate practical interaction with development institutions.

The VP highly appreciated the modern level of fruitful cooperation and confirmed the World Bank's commitment to consistent and comprehensive support for the program of irreversible reforms in our country.

Projects focusing on poverty reduction, modernization of rural infrastructure and mid-sized cities, promoting women and youth employment, healthcare and education reforms in line with the targets for the period up to 2030 are in the spotlight. Special attention is given to the implementation of "green" energy, land reform, comprehensive regional development programs, and privatization of state enterprises.

The current WB Partnership Program 2026 includes priority projects worth $4 billion. The WB provides support in implementing reforms in the fields of healthcare, education, agriculture, banking sector, energy, transportation, digitalization, and other areas.