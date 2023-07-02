Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia discuss prospects for green hydrogen projects implementation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 28. Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan have assessed the implementation of projects in the field of green hydrogen as one of promising spheres for cooperation, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at an online meeting between Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov, and Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia Khalid al-Falih.

The parties discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the investment and trade sectors.

The current status and prospects of joint projects in the energy sector, chemical industry, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, healthcare, infrastructure, and tourism were considered.

With the support of the Saudi Development Fund, an agreement was reached on the implementation of several significant programs in the fields of energy, healthcare, education, water supply, agriculture, and infrastructure development.

Following the talks, an agreement was reached to expedite the implementation of ongoing investment projects and further enhance cooperation in the preparation of new projects.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power has signed an agreement on the development of a $88 million worth green hydrogen project in Uzbekistan. The current portfolio of projects of ACWA Power in Uzbekistan is $7.5 billion.