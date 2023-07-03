Uzbekistan ratifies border demarcation agreement with Kazakhstan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 3. Uzbekistan ratified the border demarcation agreement with Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

In this regard, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan on the demarcation of the Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan State border".

The document was signed during the visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Uzbekistan in December 2022.

According to the agreement, the demarcated line of the State border between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan spans over 2,356 kilometers. This agreement marks the completion of the process to define the Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan State border, establishing crucial conditions for its security and inviolability.

In Kazakhstan, the agreement was ratified in March of this year.