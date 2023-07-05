Uzbekistan, Cyprus set date for launch of direct flights

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 5. Direct charter flights between Uzbekistan and Cyprus are set to commence on July 29, 2023, Trend reports.

This was announced during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Italy, Otabek Akbarov, and Iacovos Vassiliades, Managing Director of CTT Aviation private company, with the presence of Honorary Consul of Uzbekistan in Cyprus, Adam Montanios.

According to Montanios, the launch of the flight on the Cypriot side is managed by CTT Aviation with the support of the Department of Tourism of the Ministry of Transport.

He emphasized that in addition to trips from Uzbekistan to Cyprus, the Honorary Consulate is also working on organizing tours for Cypriot citizens to Uzbekistan using the same charter flights.

On the Uzbek side, Travel World Group travel agency is responsible for organizing the flights. Uzbek airline Qanot Sharq will operate these flights, with each aircraft expected to accommodate 202 passengers. Travelers will have the opportunity to explore popular attractions in Cyprus, including the cities of Larnaca, Limassol, and Paphos.

According to Vassiliades, the necessary permits for the use of Cyprus' airspace and landing slots for Qanot Sharq aircraft in Larnaca have already been obtained.