Uzbekistan reopens flights on Tashkent - Bangkok route

Uzbekistan Materials 6 July 2023 13:18 (UTC +04:00)
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 6. Uzbekistan is expected to resume regular flights to Thailand's Bangkok, Trend reports.

As Uzbekistan Airways announced, starting from August 3, 2023, the airline will restart operating on Tashkent - Bangkok - Tashkent route.

Flights from Tashkent to Bangkok will be operated twice a week, every Monday and Thursday, while flights from Bangkok to Tashkent will be available on Tuesdays and Fridays.

In 2022, passenger transportation at Uzbek airports amounted to 7.9 million people, increasing by 46 percent compared to 2021.

