Uzbekistan’s vehicles production down in 5M2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Uzbekistan’s enterprises produced 890 trucks from January through May 2023.

According to the data obtained by Trend from the Statistics Office of the country, the production volume in the reporting period decreased 49.4 percent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, some 340 buses were produced by large enterprises of Uzbekistan in the reporting period of 2023. At the same time, the number of buses produced in the country over the first five months of the current year declined by 9.6 percent, compared to the reporting period last year.

In the automotive industry of the country in January-May 2023, some 39,264 Cobalt cars were produced (the growth rate increased by 0.9 percent, compared to the same period of 2022), 1,992 – Nexia T-250 cars (down by 78.7 percent), 27,961 – Gentra (down by 21 percent), 281 – Spark cars (down by 95.1 percent), 26,815 – Damas cars (down by 9.4 percent), 8,612 specialized passenger cars (up by 18.5 percent), 8,853 – Tracker, and 6,943 – Opix cars.

The enterprises of the Republic of Uzbekistan have produced industrial goods worth 231.2 trillion Uzbek som ($20.2 billion) in the period from January through May 2023.