Presidents of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan agreed to deepen strategic partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 10. The newly elected President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov have discussed the issues of further deepening strategic partnership and expanding multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports.

As reported by the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan, Berdimuhamedov sincerely congratulated Mirziyoyev on his convincing victory in the recent early presidential elections in Uzbekistan.

The active contacts at various levels, including the holding of intergovernmental commission meetings, political consultations, and meetings of ministers of transport, energy, and culture, were noted with satisfaction.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the trade turnover continues to steadily grow, and important humanitarian programs aimed at bringing the two friendly nations closer are being successfully implemented.

Both leaders expressed the importance of strengthening comprehensive cooperation and promoting practical projects of interaction.

Following the results of the early presidential elections held in Uzbekistan on July 9, a candidate from the Movement of Entrepreneurs and Business People - the Liberal Democratic Party (UzLiDeP) Shavkat Mirziyoyev won 87.05 percent of the votes.