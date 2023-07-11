Uzbekistan gears up for billions in power plants construction contracts

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 11. Some 34 modern power plants with a total capacity of more than 19.5 GW financed by foreign investors will be constructed in Uzbekistan, Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan, said during the "New Uzbekistan: Progress, Innovation and Education" conference held in Tashkent, Trend reports.

According to the minister, since 2019, Uzbekistan has signed 34 agreements with foreign investors for the construction of heat, solar and wind power plants worth $16.6 billion.

"In addition, 278 medium and small hydropower plants will be built and upgraded by 2030. As a result, the capacity of the hydroelectric power stations in the country will double," he said.

Mirzamakhmudov also added that, by 2030, the total capacity of solar and wind power will be increased to 15 GW.

"Its 10 GW of solar, and 5 GW of wind power, accounting for almost 50 percent of total electricity production capacity in Uzbekistan," the minister noted.