Uzbekistan announces date for inauguration ceremony of President Mirziyoyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. The inauguration of the newly elected President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will take place on July 14, Trend reports.

According to the lower house of parliament, tomorrow, July 14, the inauguration of the elected President of Uzbekistan will take place at a joint meeting of the Legislative Chamber and the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The early presidential elections of Uzbekistan were held on July 9, where Shavkat Mirziyoyev received 87.05 percent of the votes.

According to the updated Constitution, the President is elected for a term of 7 years.