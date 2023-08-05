Uzbekistan sees surge in trade turnover in 1H2023

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 5. Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover from January through June 2023 amounted to $29.2 billion, Trend reports.

According to the data published by the statistics committee of the country, this figure increased by $4.7 billion, or 19.4 percent, year-on-year ($24.4 billion from January through June 2022).

In particular, Uzbekistan's exports in the reporting period of 2023 totaled over $12 billion, which is an increase of 23 percent, compared to the same period last year ($9.8 billion). The country's exports accounted for 41.6 percent of the total trade turnover in the reporting period of the current year.

At the same time, the country's imports from January through June 2023, growing by 17 percent year-on-year ($14.5 billion in Jan.-Jun. 2022), amounted to $17 billion. Moreover, Uzbekistan's imports accounted for 58.4 percent of the total trade turnover of the country.

The resulting trade balance was negative, amounting to $4.8 billion ($4.6 billion over the reporting period of 2022).

As of today, Uzbekistan has established trade relations with 183 countries worldwide. The highest foreign trade volume is recorded with China (18.1 percent), Russia (15.1 percent), Kazakhstan (7.5 percent), Türkiye (5.1 percent), and South Korea (3.6 percent).

In 2022, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $50 billion - up by 18.5 percent or $7.8 billion, year-on-year ($42.1 billion in 2021). Exports from Uzbekistan in 2022 totaled $19.3 billion, while imports to the country amounted to $30.6 billion.