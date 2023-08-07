Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Iranian Qeshm Air to launch flights to Uzbekistan's Tashkent

Uzbekistan Materials 7 August 2023 17:30 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian Qeshm Air to launch flights to Uzbekistan's Tashkent

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 7. Iranian Qeshm Air plans to launch direct flights between Tehran and Uzbekistan's Tashkent, Trend reports.

The first regular passenger flight is scheduled for August 9th on the Tehran - Tashkent - Tehran route. The flights will be operated using Airbus A320 aircraft once a week - on Wednesdays.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the airline announced the launch of regular flights between Tehran and Samarkand. The first flight along Tehran-Samarkand-Tehran route took place on June 21. The flights on this destination will be operated by Airbus A320 as well, once a week, on Wednesdays.

Qeshm Air is an Iranian airline headquartered in Tehran, founded in 1993. It operates regular domestic and international passenger flights, as well as charter flights

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more