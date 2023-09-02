Air Products aims to supply gas processing equipment to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 2. Air Products plans supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

This statement followed a recent meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov and Vice President of Air Products Vaclav Harant on August 30. The parties discussed implementation of mutually beneficial joint projects in Uzbekistan.

According to the Institute for Macroeconomic and Regional Studies (IMRI) of Uzbekistan, the processing industry grew 6.3 percent year-on-year, while the sectors of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning rose by 9.9 percent.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s Sanoat Energetika Guruhi (Saneg) increased gas production from 378,000 tons per year in 2019 to 586,000 tons per year in 2022. During the period from 2021 to 2022, the company managed to increase gas production by 3.5 times, from 389 million cubic meters to 1.4 billion cubic meters per year.