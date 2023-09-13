China, Uzbekistan set date for launching new direct flights

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 13. China Southern Airlines will be the first airline to operate direct flights to Samarkand from China, starting from Oct. 16, Trend reports.

Air Marakanda, Uzbek company managing the Samarkand airport, announced the opening of a new flight to China’s Urumqi. The departure from Samarkand is planned at 01:30 (local time) on Mondays. The return flight from Urumqi International Airport to Samarkand is scheduled for 23:20 on Sundays.

All flights will be operated on modern Boeing 737-800 aircraft in a two–class layout - business class and economy.

The opening of direct flights will contribute to strengthening trade, economic, and political ties between China and Uzbekistan.

The number of foreign tourists visiting Uzbekistan from January through December 2022 amounted to 5.2 million, which is 2.8 more than in the same period last year. Of these, the number of Chinese tourists visiting the country is 5,400.