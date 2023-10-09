Uzbekistan advances transition to mixed-member electoral system

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 9. A bill on the transition of Uzbekistan from a majority electoral system to a mixed-member system has been submitted to the Legislative Chamber (lower house) of the Uzbek Parliament, Trend reports.

As per data from the Legislative Chamber, its party factions began discussing the draft law on amendments and additions to some laws of the Republic of Uzbekistan aimed at further improving the procedure for elections and referendums on October 9, 2023. The document provides for amendments and additions to the electoral code, as well as seven laws.

One proposal in particular presupposes the inclusion of the procedure for holding elections in the Legislative Chamber on the basis of a mixed-member proportional electoral system.

In accordance with the proposed changes, 75 out of 150 members of the Legislative Chamber are planned to be elected from single-mandate districts according to the majority electoral system, and the remaining 75 according to the proportional electoral system based on votes given to political parties.

In May 2023, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, by his decree, approved a proposal to transition from a majority electoral system in the country to a mixed-member proportional model and instructed the development of an appropriate draft law.

Currently, Uzbekistan uses a majority electoral system, where candidates who receive the majority of votes in their constituency are considered elected. At the same time, all candidates for elections must represent the parties operating in the country. With a mixed system, part of the mandates in the elections are distributed according to a mixed-member proportional system, while the other part is distributed according to the majority system.