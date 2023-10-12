President of Uzbekistan to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will pay a working visit to Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek on October 13 to participate in the Council of Heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Trend reports.

During the event, the parties will consider issues of further expansion of multilateral cooperation within the CIS, including the implementation of joint programs and projects in the field of trade, investment, industrial cooperation, and innovation, as well as digitalization, transport, education, and culture.

Regular meetings of the council are held annually. It was created following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, directly replacing the State Council of the Soviet Union.

Last year's meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of States took place in Astana, Kazakhstan, where a series of documents were signed. These agreements aimed at furthering the development and strengthening of integration ties in the areas of trade, economics, culture, and security.