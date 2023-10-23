Uzbekistan Airways launches direct flights to Thailand’s city

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 23. Uzbekistan Airways, an Uzbek state airline, will start operating flights from its capital of Tashkent to Thailand’s main resort city of Phuket, Trend reports.

Direct scheduled flights on the Tashkent - Phuket - Tashkent route will be operated twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The launch of the first flight is scheduled for December 1, 2023.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that all of Uzbekistan’s Silk Avia Airlines' shares would be transferred to Uzbekistan Helicopters, a subsidiary of Uzbekistan Airways.

Previously, the status of the exclusive founder of Silk Avia was held by Uzbekistan Airports.

Within this revised structure, the responsibility for aircraft procurement falls under the purview of Uzbekistan Helicopters, a subsidiary of Uzbekistan Airways.

Under the new directive, Silk Avia will receive three ATR72-600 aircraft, formerly part of Uzbekistan Airport's balance sheet.