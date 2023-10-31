Uzbekistan plans to provide financial aid to Gaza Strip

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Materials 31 October 2023 17:40 (UTC +04:00)
Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 31. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced Uzbekistan's plans to allocate $1.5 million to the UN Middle East Agency to provide assistance to residents of the Gaza Strip, Trend reports.

"We sincerely sympathize and express our condolences to all the families of the victims from the Palestinian and Israeli sides. We express firm solidarity with the people of Palestine and support their right to establish their independent state in accordance with previously adopted resolutions of the General Assembly and the UN Security Council," the president stated.

Mirziyoyev said further escalation of violence is fraught with large-scale destabilization of the international situation, involving new forces in armed confrontation.

“All this can lead to unpredictable, tragic consequences that go far beyond the Middle East region. That is why we call on both sides for an immediate humanitarian truce and cessation of hostilities, a peaceful resolution of the conflict," the president added.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

