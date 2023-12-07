Geely plans to launch electric vehicle production in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 7. Chinese Geely Auto automotive company and the regional administration of Uzbekistan’s Tashkent have signed an investment agreement on the production of the company’s electric vehicles in the Uzbek capital in 2024, Trend reports.

The signing of the document followed a meeting between the governor of the Tashkent region Zoir Mirzaev and the representatives of Geely Auto.

Tashkent regional administration said that at the first stage, it is planned to build an assembly shop, and then launch the production of Chinese electric vehicles.

By the end of 2023, Geely has plans to launch sales of its entire model range in Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and Chinese Anlu International intelligent technology company have been in talks over the transformation of the Uzbek transport sector.

Some other Chinese companies, including Dongfeng Motor (car manufacturer), Luoyang Grasen Power Technology (specializes in the research and development, manufacture, sales, and service of new energy electric vehicle charging equipment) and Tunghsu Group (mainly develops, manufactures, and sells liquid crystal displays and plasma display panel glass substrates) visited the region to discuss possible future cooperation.

Dongfeng Motor plans opening production of electric buses in Uzbekistan, investing $45 million in the project. The volume of investments will rise to $50 million in 2025 to localize the production of batteries and other components for electric vehicles, as well as organize a maintenance service.

Luoyang Grasen Power Technology company plans to launch the production of electric vehicle chargers in Uzbekistan. The company's potential investment in this project is estimated at $30 million.