Uzbekistan, UAE sign MoU on development of civil aviation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 7. UAE General Civil Aviation Authority and Uzbekistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the development of civil aviation, Trend reports.

The document was signed during 15-th ICAO Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN2023), held in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh.

Following the signing ceremony, Director General of GCAA Saif Mohammed AI Suwaidi said that the UAE delegation will continue its meetings with the participating countries to enhance air transport relations, benefiting the development of national carriers by increasing and supporting the operation of air networks.

“The ICAO Air Services Negotiation Event, previously hosted by the UAE in its first edition, is one of the important conferences for the global development of the civil aviation sector. It focuses on enhancing air connectivity between countries worldwide. Hence, the UAE is keen on participating to develop the civil aviation sector as a key driver of the country’s and global economy, working towards reinforcing it as a secure and sustainable industry,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ICAN conference, the largest international gathering for negotiations on air transport relations, aims to hold bilateral consultations between countries to discuss air transport rights, particularly concerning the operation of national carriers. The conference brought together civil aviation authorities, airlines, and more than 100 countries, international organizations, and over 700 experts in the field of aviation.

During a recent meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, the high dynamics of the growth of diverse Uzbek-Emirati ties were noted.

Simultaneously, the parties emphasized the importance of carrying out cooperation initiatives, such as e-government development, within the framework of the road plan approved earlier this year.

The officials confirmed mutual desire to develop practical collaboration in areas such as effective management, trade potential development, urban infrastructure modernization, high technology, artificial intelligence, and others.

As of July 2023, the UAE's overall investment portfolio in Uzbekistan amounted to more than $4 billion. The UAE's Masdar Energy Company recently signed a $2.6 billion agreement with the Government of Uzbekistan for the combined execution of solar PV and wind power projects totaling 2,150 MW and 500 MW, respectively.