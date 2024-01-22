Uzbekistan approves amendments to renewable energy legislation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 22. Uzbekistan's Senate supplements and amends the law "On the Use of Renewable Energy Sources" with regard to the provision and implementation of green energy certificates and state support for the use of renewable energy sources, Trend reports.

Uzbekistan has been implementing consistent reforms to ensure energy sustainability, introduction of renewable energy sources and energy-saving technologies, improvement of state support mechanisms for the industry in recent years.

Currently, the share of renewable energy sources in the total volume of electricity production in Uzbekistan is almost 10 percent.

In this direction, Uzbekistan intends to increase the capacity of renewable energy sources to 27 GW by 2030, and the total volume of electricity production to at least 40 percent.

This will make it possible to save 25 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually and reduce harmful emissions into the atmosphere by 34 million tons.

In order to achieve these indicators it is necessary to revise some norms in the current legislation.

The law stipulates that connection to the unified electric power system of power generated using renewable energy sources with a capacity of 300 kW and above shall be carried out only after registration of these sources with a specially approved state authority.

Furthermore, the law introduces an addition to the Tax Code on exemption from income tax of revenues from the sale of green energy certificates of generation facilities based on the use of renewable energy sources.

Senators noted that the law serves the wide introduction of renewable energy sources in social and housing and communal spheres and sectors of the economy, elimination of energy deficit in the regions of the country by improving energy efficiency and defining favorable conditions and incentive mechanisms for investors.

At the end of the discussion, the Law was approved by the senators.