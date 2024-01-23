Uzbekistan-China seminar highlights fructifying bilateral partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 23. Uzbekistan's first seminar on cooperation in trade, economy, culture, and tourism in 2024, organized by the Embassy of Uzbekistan in China and the Chamber of Commerce of Xinjiang and Tianjin, was successfully held on January 21 in Urumqi (Xinjiang), Trend reports.

The annual conference of the Xinjiang and Tianjin Chamber of Commerce was also held on the same day.

The event was attended by more than 500 people, including Uzbek Deputy Minister of Tourism and Cultural Heritage Jamshid Abdusalomov, Governor of Tashkent Zoir Mirzayev, Mayor of Samarkand Fazliddin Umarov, and governors and deputy governors of 12 provinces of Uzbekistan.

From the Chinese side, business delegations, heads of the commerce department of the autonomous region, industry and trade associations, representatives of the Department of Culture and Tourism, and other relevant authorities of Urumqi, as well as representatives of various trade associations and enterprises in trade, culture, and tourism, participated.

"The relations between Uzbekistan and China have been positively developing since the times of the ancient Silk Road. And in recent years, relations between the two countries have become increasingly close. Last May, the two heads of state met in Xi'an and put forward a number of initiatives that provided more opportunities, including business opportunities, for the people of the two countries. The relationship between the two countries will continue to develop further," Zoir Mirzaev said.

Local businessmen in Xinjiang highly assess the prospects of future cooperation between China and Uzbekistan. Thus, the Chairman of the Board of Xinjiang Marjiang Trading Company said that, with the support of the Xinjiang-Tianjin Chamber of Commerce, they are actively cooperating with the Uzbek side to agree on localization of production in Uzbekistan and hope that their products will be recognized by Uzbek consumers.

Meanwhile, the president of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a visit to China on January 23–25.

He will also visit one of China's regions and meet with the heads of leading Chinese companies as well as banking and financial institutions.