CNPC may implement projects in Uzbekistan's oil, gas industry

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 24. China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) may implement perspective projects in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

This was discussed during a meeting between president of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with Chairman of CNPC Oil and Gas Corporation Dai Houliang in China.

The sides discussed the implementation of projects in Uzbekistan on construction of underground gas storage facilities and modernization of gas transportation systems, introduction of modern drilling technologies and training of specialists in the oil and gas industry.

China National Petroleum Corporation is a leading global company in this industry, occupying a leading position in the Fortune Global 500 rating. It has extensive experience in implementing large-scale oil and gas production projects, including in foreign countries.

Meanwhile, volume of trade turnover between Uzbekistan and China totaled $12.2 billion from January through November 2023, exceeding the same figure in the previous year by 34 percent

Since 2011, within the framework of the Uzbek-Chinese Intergovernmental Committee on Cooperation, Uzbekistan and China have been discussing issues of development and prospects for further expansion of practical interaction.