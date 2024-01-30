Uzbekistan unveils ambitious plan for healthcare reforms

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 30. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev became familiar with the presentation of proposals to accelerate reforms in the healthcare sector on January 22, Trend reports.

The "Uzbekistan-2030" strategy identifies a number of tasks to protect the health of the population and improve the quality of medicine. In order to accelerate these reforms and their effective implementation, proposals have been developed with the participation of international experts.

Thus, it is proposed to establish a project office, "Center for Health Projects," in the structure of the Ministry of Health in the form of a state institution. The Center will be responsible for such areas as the full implementation of the state health insurance system and the package of free medical services and medicines guaranteed by the state, strengthening the system of control over the quality and safety of medical services, capacity building of personnel, and the development of medical education and science based on international standards.

The center will also promote the widespread introduction of digital technologies, accelerate public-private partnership projects, expand the private sector, increase the transparency of public procurement, and reform the pharmaceutical industry.

Experienced specialists from specialized medical centers, higher education institutions, and research institutions, as well as foreign experts and consultants, will be involved in the activities of the project office on a contractual basis.

Reforms in the health sector require appropriate specialists. A number of measures are envisaged to strengthen human resource potential.

In particular, the educational programs of the Tashkent Medical Academy will undergo international accreditation. It will open master's degree programs in public health, preventive medicine, and physical activity.

The knowledge of medical students will be assessed through state examinations in two stages on the basis of an internationally recognized system.

From the next academic year, based on the needs of the regions, 200 graduates of medical universities will be studying at leading foreign educational institutions under master's and clinical residency programs.

This year, 40 existing sanitary rules and norms will be revised and brought into line with international standards.

President Mirziyoyev approved these proposals and ordered the approval of a roadmap for the realization of these priorities.