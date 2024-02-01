Uzbekistan, IFC plan to modernize energy distribution systems in Samarkand

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 1. Uzbekistan plans to modernize energy distribution systems in Samarkand through the involvement of a qualified private partner, Trend reports.

This was discussed at a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance with representatives of the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

On the Uzbek side, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Bobur Khodjaev, Head of the Agency for Development and Regulation of Energy Market Sherzod Khodjaev, Departments Directors Khurshed Mustafayev and Abdukodir Yakubov participated in the meeting.

On the guest side, Chief specialists of the Department of consulting services on structuring public-private partnership (PPP) projects in Central Asian countries Martin Sobek and Sumeet Shukla, as well as consultants participated.

The modernization of energy distribution systems in Samarkand through the involvement of a qualified private partner is aimed at improving operational efficiency, management and capital investment under PPP.

The International Finance Corporation has been selected by the Government of Uzbekistan as the lead consultant for this endeavor.

The Samarkand DSO (Distribution System Operator) was selected as a pilot project. This choice was based on key indicators that make it the most attractive to private investors. The possibility of expanding the project to other DSOs in Uzbekistan is being considered.

Meanwhile, IFC (a member of the World Bank Group) will allocate $25 million to Uzbekistan’s Korzinka local supermarket chain for the expansion of its infrastructure.

According to Korzinka, the cash will be utilized to build a new distribution center for present demands as well as future supply chain network development goals.