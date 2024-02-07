President of Belarus embarks on visit to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 7. At the invitation of Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will embark on an official visit Uzbekistan on February 7-9, Trend reports.

The agenda includes high-level talks focusing on the practical aspects of further enhancing the comprehensive cooperation between Uzbekistan and Belarus. The discussions will delve into topics such as boosting mutual trade turnover and fostering collaboration in key sectors like agriculture, light and food industries, pharmaceuticals, and communications.

The leaders will also explore programs aimed at strengthening partnerships in professional education, healthcare, culture, sports, and tourism. The visit is expected to conclude with the signing of a set of bilateral agreements.

Notably, leading up to the visit, Tashkent is hosting several business events involving representatives from both countries, including the second Interregional Forum and a meeting of the Business Council.