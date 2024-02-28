Flight from Uzbekistan's Namangan airport to Moscow delays

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 28. A flight on the Namangan-Moscow route has been delayed for more than 10 hours due to technical reasons, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan Airports, flight A49086 of Russian Azimut Airlines (Namangan - Moscow), scheduled to depart at 05:10 (GMT+5), was delayed for more than 10 hours due to technical reasons.

All passengers on the flight were provided with hotel accommodations and transfers from the airport to the place of temporary stay.

Preliminary flight A49086 has been postponed to 15:30 (GMT+5) on February 28, 2024.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan will transfer Bukhara, Namangan, Urgench, and Andijan airports to private management and modernize them.