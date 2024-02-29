Uzbek president attends opening ceremony of new bridge between Khorezm, Karakalpakstan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 29. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took part in the opening ceremony of a new bridge that will connect Khorezm region and Karakalpakstan, Trend reports.

He arrived in Khorezm region today. The head of state started his visit to the region from Amudarya district of Karakalpakstan.

To nate, the construction of the bridge was initiated by President Mirziyoyev in December 2020.

The bridge has become an important infrastructure facility of great economic and social importance for the region.

The President examined the bridge by traveling across it by train and car and held a meeting with representatives of the public.

In his address, the head of state emphasized the importance of this facility for the development of the Aral Sea region, mitigation of the ecological crisis and creation of favorable conditions for the population.

The new bridge, 423 meters long, will connect one of the most remote areas of the country and will replace the old pontoon bridge that existed since the 1950s. It will provide the closest road and rail access between Karakalpakstan and Khorezm.

The project also included the construction of an 85-kilometer-long railway line and three railway stations.

Thanks to the construction of the new bridge, the capacity of the road has quadrupled, and 12,000 vehicles can pass through it during the day. This will save two hours of time for 48,000 passengers and ensure a safe river crossing.

The bridge has the capacity to pass up to 24 pairs of trains in both directions, which will reduce the railway distance by 180 kilometers and reduce the cargo delivery time to 6 hours. This contributes to doubling the annual volume of cargo transportation and halving the cost of transportation. New railroad routes to Kazakhstan and Russia will also be opened.