Uzbekistan’s Humo Air holds off all flights

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 1. Uzbekistan’s Humo Air private airline has announced the temporary suspension of all flights during the "reset", Trend reports.

According to Humo Air, flights will not be operated starting March 10. The pause will tentatively last until April, and the company promises to announce the exact date of the resumption of flights later.

As noted in the announcement, the carrier is preparing to launch international flights on routes near and far abroad. Before that, the company will carry out re-planning and restructuring.

All tickets sold for dates after March 10 will be automatically canceled. Humo Air assured passengers of a guaranteed refund and emphasized that it will soon publish detailed refund instructions.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Airways will start operating flights to Rome (Italy) on March 31. Flights to Mumbai (India) will be launched on April 1.

Uzbekistan will resume flights to Georgian Batumi on May 29. The airline will launch flights to Nha Trang (Vietnam) for the first time on May 4.