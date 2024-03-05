Kerry Logistics plans to enhance Uzbekistan's connectivity, int'l trade (Exclusive)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 5. Kerry Logistics intends to enhance Uzbekistan's connectivity with neighboring countries and support its international trade ambitions through transportation projects, a source from the company told Trend.

"Kerry-Globalink aims to facilitate seamless cross-border trade and logistics operations by leveraging its extensive network and expertise in multimodal transportation (including air, sea, rail, and road freight)," the source said.

This ambitious strategy aligns with the company's dedication to providing comprehensive solutions, encompassing project logistics and multimodal transportation services.

Kerry-Globalink aims to play a pivotal role in transforming Uzbekistan into a regional trade hub by connecting it efficiently with neighboring countries. The company's experience in solving complex international logistics challenges makes it a strategic partner for Uzbekistan's economic growth.

"Kerry-Globalink Logistics provides efficient and reliable logistics services to support Uzbekistan's international trade ambitions," the source noted.

The company maintains a strong and strategic presence in key locations, empowering it to deliver efficient and reliable logistics services tailored to the needs of various industries.

Catering to a diverse range of industries, including automotive, aviation, electronics, pharmaceuticals, Kerry-Globalink tailors its services to align with the unique requirements of different sectors. This flexibility allows the company to play a key role in supporting Uzbekistan's multi-faceted international trade ambitions.

Upholding rigorous standards in business ethics, information security, and environmental policies is central to Kerry-Globalink Logistics' commitment to service reliability.

Kerry Logistics, recognized as one of Asia's premier logistics companies, operates in 65 countries and employs over 25,000 staff. Globalink Logistics, a part of Kerry Logistics, has been a significant player in Central Asia, the Caucasus, and the CIS since 1994. Kerry-Globalink plays a crucial role in the China-Central Asia and Black Sea-Central Asia corridor operations and development.

Meanwhile, the data of Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency shows that Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $50.93 billion from January through October 2023, up by $10.26 billion (25.2 percent) year-on-year.