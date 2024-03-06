Uzbekistan launches scheme to flood investments

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 6. A launching ceremony for the project "Roadmap for Sustainable Investment Policy Reform in Uzbekistan" was held in Uzbekistan's Tashkent, Trend reports.

The event was dedicated to improving the country's investment attractiveness and was organized jointly with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the European Union (EU), and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, the ambassador of the EU to Uzbekistan, Charlotte Adriaen, the director of the ADB office in Uzbekistan, Kanokpan Lao-Araya, as well as experts from the OECD, the International Finance Corporation, and the Council of Foreign Investors under the President of Uzbekistan, attended the event.

The project will assess and analyze the investment climate, the effectiveness of foreign direct investment (FDI) and its impact on sustainable development, and the trade-investment nexus.

The study will analyze the impact of FDI on value chains, infrastructure development, opportunities to expand investment in green development and digitalization, and the effectiveness of the system of incentives and preferences.

Minister Laziz Kudratov noted the results of the work on improving the investment climate and protecting the interests of investors in Uzbekistan.

The project is expected to contribute to improving the country's position in the investment attractiveness rating and compliance with the OECD declaration "On International Investment and Multinational Enterprises." The project also plans to harmonize the legal and regulatory framework in the field of investment with the best practices of OECD countries.

A working group including representatives of ministries and agencies such as the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Statistics Agency will be established to implement the project.