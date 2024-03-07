Uzbekistan to start operation of Tashkent metro's Turon, Kipchok stations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 7. Turon (13th station) and Kipchok (14th station) stations of the elevated ring line of Uzbekistan's Tashkent Metro will start their operation on March 11, Trend reports.

Technical work and test processes at these stations within the second phase of the elevated ring line have been successfully completed.

Passenger service will start in the morning of March 11, according to the usual schedule.

To improve passenger convenience, 24 new subway cars were delivered to the electric depot, and 12 more wagons arrived in the city today.

Another 20 modern subway cars are planned to be put into operation by the end of May.

Earlier in December 15, Turon and Kipchak stations of the elevated ring line of the Tashkent metro started operating in test mode (without passengers).