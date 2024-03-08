Uzbekistan allocates funds for investment projects in its Khorezm

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 8. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev familiarized with the presentation of investment projects planned for implementation in the Khorezm region on February 29, Trend reports referring to the press service of the head of state.

Dozens of projects in such sectors as machine building, urban development, chemistry, textile production, construction materials, medicine, food industry are being formed for the region together with foreign investors.

At the presentation, information was presented on 18 projects with a total value of more than $660 million; in general, a package of investment projects worth $1.5 billion was formed for the region.

In particular, projects are being developed to produce electric trucks, nickel sulfate for batteries, architectural glass, glass containers, construction materials, paint and fabrics.

The head of state talked to the initiators of these projects - foreign investors and local entrepreneurs. The economic efficiency of the projects was discussed, instructions were given to speed them up and create additional conditions for entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan plans to build a gas chemical complex in Khorezm region.

Implementation of this project will give a new impetus to the development of the gas chemical industry and will become one of the important industrial facilities within the strategy of New Uzbekistan.