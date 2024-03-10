Delegation of Uzbekistan to visit to Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Adelegation of the government of Uzbekistan will visit Tajikistan from March 11 to 12. This visit was organized at the direction of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will be held as part of the visit. The delegations of both countries at this meeting will be led by the prime ministers.

In addition, the visit program includes other events.