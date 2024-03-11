Uzbekistan, ADB to handle further projects for 2025-2027

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 11. Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) discussed the bank's new projects planned for 2025–2027 and their potential impact on the development of Uzbekistan's financial market in Trend reports.

This was discussed at a meeting between the chairman of the board of Uzbekistan’s Toshkent Republican Stock Exchange, George Paresishvili, and representatives of the ADB on March 5.

George Paresishvili detailed the current situation of the capital market, highlighting the efforts made to strengthen infrastructure and attract investors.



In addition, the Uzbek side proposed a capital market development roadmap for 2023–2025.



This helped ADB representatives better understand the strategic orientations and issues facing the Uzbek capital market.

ADB Finance Sector Director Mohd Sani Ismail noted that some matters related to capital market development in Uzbekistan may be included in ADB's program for 2025–2027 and become a stimulus for financial market development in the country.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed readiness for further cooperation.

Meanwhile, ADB's current sovereign portfolio in Uzbekistan amounted to $5.06 billion as of January 2024.

The bank’s current sovereign portfolio includes 32 loans, 1 grant, and 1 sovereign guarantee.