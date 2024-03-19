Kazakh FlyArystan to conduct flights to Uzbekistan's Nukus

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 19. Kazakh FlyArystan, a low-cost carrier, is launching a new route from Almaty to Nukus and back, Trend reports.

The airline states that the flights will begin in June 2024 and run on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, three times a week.

FlyArystan resumed direct flights between Almaty and Samarkand last year after a lengthy hiatus, and in July of the same year, it started service between Tashkent and Astana.

Meanwhile, authorization has been granted for Kyrgyz TezJet Airlines to operate routine flights to Uzbekistan.

According to the Uzaviation Agency (Uzbekistan's Civil Aviation Agency), the authorization was issued on the basis of the intergovernmental agreement on air communication between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Tez Jet Airlines is authorized to operate on the Osh-Tashkent-Osh and Bishkek-Tashkent-Bishkek routes.