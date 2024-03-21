Belarusian brands to expand production into Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 21. Belarusian brands plan to expand their presence in the Uzbek market by starting production of their products locally, Trend reports.

The official source claims that Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov, the Uzbek minister of agriculture, and Sergei Bartosh, the Belarusian minister of agriculture and food, engaged on this subject during a video conference.

During the meeting, the parties agreed to launch food production facilities in different regions of Uzbekistan; they specifically decided to start producing meat and dairy goods under Belarusian brands.

Furthermore, they discussed the implementation of projects for the production and processing of poultry with the participation of the Belarusian Servolux company in the Tashkent region, as well as the production of dairy products under the Savushkin Product brand in the Samarkand region.

The parties also announced plans to test elite seed potato types selected in Belarus in Uzbekistan and to introduce a technique for growing plants under controlled environments.

Meanwhile, following the visit of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to Uzbekistan in February this year, the presidents of the two countries signed 14 agreements on cooperation in various fields.