Uzbekistan seeks partnership with China for black shale uranium exploitation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 22. Uzbekistan may attract China Nuclear Uranium Co. Ltd to develop black shale uranium mines, Trend reports.

On March 11, representatives of China Nuclear Uranium and Jamal Fayzullaev, the director general of Navoiyuran State Enterprise, reportedly talked about black shale uranium production at the Jantuar and Ma'danli deposits in the Navoi region.

Geological studies were conducted at the Ma'danli and Koscheka fields located in the Auminzatau Mountains.

Samples of the process were examined at the Ma'danli field. Technological samples were taken, and uranium and other rare elements were extracted from the ore composition in order to develop this area.

Earlier in November 2023, Navoiyuran and China National Nuclear Corporation agreed to cooperate in uranium mining and processing in Uzbekistan. The state-owned enterprises executed a memorandum of understanding and deliberated about several investment initiatives inside the uranium sector.

Furthermore, according to Jamal Fayzullaev, Navoiyuran State Enterprise plans to increase uranium production by 1.5 times.

He also mentioned that it is planned to reduce uranium production costs by 20.1 percent. As he stated, it is planned to sharply increase the volume of geological prospecting work and conduct geological exploration on an area of over 1 million meters, as well as drilling work on an area of 3.8 million meters for uranium production in 2024.