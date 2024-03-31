Volume of car production grows in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 31. Uzbekistan increased production of passenger cars by more than 2.04 times from January through February 2024 year-on-year, Trend reports.

As per data of Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, the volume of production reached 53,370 vehicles.

UzAuto Motors manufactured 16,067 Cobalt cars from January through February 2024 (growth rate increased 2.1 times year-on-year), 7,361 - Gentra (up 42.3 percent), 11,752 - Damas (up 24.5 percent), 6,541 - Tracker (up 6.0 times) and 5,357 - Onix (up 47.8 percent).

A total of 2,004 Chery cars (2.4 times growth), 4,112 KIA cars (3.2 times growth), 38 Exeed cars and 135 Haval cars were produced during this period.

Also, Uzbekistan manufactured 3,448 specialized passenger cars from January through February 2024 (a decrease of 8.2 percent).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan manufactured 15,657 passenger cars in January 2024, which is 2.92 times more year-on-year.

The data from the Center for Economic Research and Reform (CERR) shows that Uzbekistan has sold 1.69 million vehicles in 2023, which is 18 percent more year-on-year.