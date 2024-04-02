Central Bank of Uzbekistan signs MoU with Swiss SECO

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 2. The Central Bank of Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), Trend reports.

The document was signed at a meeting between the Central Bank of Uzbekistan and the Ambassador of Switzerland to Uzbekistan, Konstantin Obolensky.

According to the bank, the Memorandum serves to further strengthen bilateral relations, in particular to establish close cooperation in monetary policy, financial stability, financial inclusion, payment systems, and human resources management within the framework of the "Program for Capacity Building of Central Banks".

The sides emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation and issues related to the development of capacity for analysis and forecasting of the Central Bank's activity, as well as ensuring financial stability, during the meeting.

The ambassador, Konstantin Obolensky, paid attention to the reforms in the banking and financial spheres of Uzbekistan and noted the important role of the Central Bank in this process.

Meanwhile, according to SECO, a total of about 33.6 million Swiss francs ($37 million) is foreseen for Switzerland's transitional cooperation with Uzbekistan for 2022-2025, of which about 15 million Swiss francs ($16.5 million) are allocated by SECO.