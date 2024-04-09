Uzbekistan Airways launches regular flights to UK

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 9. Uzbekistan Airways has started operating flights to Gatwick International Airport (UK), Trend reports.

According to the airline, Uzbekistan Airways also conducts regular flights to Heathrow Airport.

The flights to Heathrow are operated on Tuesdays and Fridays, and to Gatwick on Sundays.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Airways launched the first scheduled flight to Mumbai (India), restored after the pandemic.

The flights from Tashkent to Mumbai and back are operated twice a week, on Mondays and Saturdays.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan will resume flights to Georgian Batumi on May 29. Also, the airline will launch flights to Nha Trang (Vietnam) for the first time on May 4.