Uzbekistan plans to ban e-cigarettes, tobacco heating systems

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 12. Uzbekistan's Ministry of Health proposes to ban the circulation of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) and liquids for them, including electronic cigarettes, as well as tobacco heating systems, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the draft law published on Uzbekistan's portal for discussion of draft normative legal acts.

According to the law, the circulation of electronic nicotine delivery systems, liquids for them, electronic cigarettes, and tobacco heating systems on the territory of the country is prohibited.

The Ministry of Health also proposes to introduce administrative and criminal liability for violation of this ban—a fine in the amount of $1,000 to five years of imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the production of tobacco and its products in Uzbekistan totaled $2.1 million from January through February 2024. The production volume increased by $500,000 year-on-year ($1.6 million from January through February 2023).

The exports of tobacco and its products in the country reached $7.8 million from January through February 2024, while the imports amounted to $10.5 million during this period.